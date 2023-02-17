Which institution holds the most shares in IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE)

IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ISEE) is -6.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.85 and a high of $24.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ISEE stock was last observed hovering at around $20.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.47%.

Currently trading at $20.00, the stock is -7.88% and -5.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.53 million and changing -2.30% at the moment leaves the stock 21.71% off its SMA200. ISEE registered 30.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.49%.

The stock witnessed a 0.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.58%, and is -5.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 4.35% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 125.99% and -18.57% from its 52-week high.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Analyst Forecasts

IVERIC bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.40% this year

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 136.08M, and float is at 134.31M with Short Float at 7.70%.

IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Westby Keith, the company’s SVP, Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that Westby Keith sold 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $23.82 per share for a total of $0.48 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46354.0 shares.

IVERIC bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Westby Keith (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $23.03 per share for $0.46 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66354.0 shares of the ISEE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, SBLENDORIO GLENN (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 17,447 shares at an average price of $20.06 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 228,191 shares of IVERIC bio Inc. (ISEE).