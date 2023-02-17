Which institution holds the most shares in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE: MLM) is 9.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $284.99 and a high of $406.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MLM stock was last observed hovering at around $382.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -13.87% off its average median price target of $420.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.14% off the consensus price target high of $480.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -5.41% lower than the price target low of $350.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $368.93, the stock is 3.90% and 5.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.0 million and changing -3.62% at the moment leaves the stock 8.70% off its SMA200. MLM registered -4.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.00%.

The stock witnessed a 4.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.17%, and is 4.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 2.62% over the month.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $23.04B and $6.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.96 and Fwd P/E is 25.04. Profit margin for the company is 13.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.45% and -9.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.90% this year

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.30M, and float is at 61.68M with Short Float at 2.26%.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COLE SUE W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COLE SUE W sold 1,685 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 18 at a price of $355.61 per share for a total of $0.6 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21155.0 shares.

Martin Marietta Materials Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 10 that Mohr John P (SVP – CIO) sold a total of 0 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 10 and was made at $321.75 per share for $144.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14826.0 shares of the MLM stock.