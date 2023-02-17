Which institution holds the most shares in Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH)

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH) is -2.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.05 and a high of $35.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPCH stock was last observed hovering at around $29.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $38.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.87% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 20.81% higher than the price target low of $37.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.30, the stock is 2.38% and 0.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.93 million and changing 0.69% at the moment leaves the stock -3.70% off its SMA200. OPCH registered 17.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.75%.

The stock witnessed a 3.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.88%, and is 1.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) has around 5430 employees, a market worth around $5.27B and $3.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.87 and Fwd P/E is 31.68. Profit margin for the company is 4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.11% and -18.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.60%).

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Option Care Health Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.88M, and float is at 155.19M with Short Float at 2.14%.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pate R Carter, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pate R Carter sold 1,928 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 03 at a price of $31.97 per share for a total of $61638.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95530.0 shares.

Option Care Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that Pate R Carter (Director) sold a total of 1,923 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $30.65 per share for $58940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 97458.0 shares of the OPCH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 11,000,000 shares at an average price of $33.01 for $363.11 million. The insider now directly holds 26,247,092 shares of Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH).