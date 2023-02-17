Which institution holds the most shares in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA) is 47.28% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.05 and a high of $100.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEGA stock was last observed hovering at around $42.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.68% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.95% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -68.1% lower than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.43, the stock is 28.28% and 37.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 17.96% at the moment leaves the stock 23.54% off its SMA200. PEGA registered -50.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 24.21%.

The stock witnessed a 35.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.12%, and is 30.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 3.89% over the month.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) has around 6133 employees, a market worth around $4.19B and $1.24B in sales. Fwd P/E is 82.27. Profit margin for the company is -33.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.60% and -49.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.90%).

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pegasystems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.40% this year

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.00M, and float is at 38.89M with Short Float at 4.52%.

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Insider Activity

A total of 87 insider transactions have happened at Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A, the company’s VP of Finance & CAO. SEC filings show that KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $39.85 per share for a total of $39850.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1309.0 shares.

Pegasystems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A (VP of Finance & CAO) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $41.50 per share for $20750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2043.0 shares of the PEGA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 08, KOUNINIS EFSTATHIOS A (VP of Finance & CAO) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $40.80 for $20400.0. The insider now directly holds 2,543 shares of Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA).

Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 32.80% up over the past 12 months and Salesforce Inc. (CRM) that is -21.54% lower over the same period. Oracle Corporation (ORCL) is 9.97% up on the 1-year trading charts.