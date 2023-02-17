Which institution holds the most shares in Service Properties Trust (SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is 44.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.65 and a high of $9.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SVC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.9%.

Currently trading at $10.52, the stock is 23.35% and 32.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.81 million and changing 22.04% at the moment leaves the stock 50.20% off its SMA200. SVC registered 18.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 32.16%.

The stock witnessed a 28.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.39%, and is 23.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 23.91. Profit margin for the company is -16.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.24% and 12.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -74.70% this year

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 164.75M, and float is at 163.20M with Short Float at 5.89%.

Service Properties Trust (SVC) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Service Properties Trust (SVC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Donley Brian E., the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Donley Brian E. bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 25 at a price of $5.94 per share for a total of $17820.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38341.0 shares.

Service Properties Trust disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 that Donley Brian E. (CFO and Treasurer) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 and was made at $6.60 per share for $19800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35341.0 shares of the SVC stock.