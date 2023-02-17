Which Institutions Own Shares In Draganfly Inc. (DPRO)?

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) is 202.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $3.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DPRO stock was last observed hovering at around $1.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.31% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.6% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 35.14% higher than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.27, the stock is 34.04% and 85.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.33 million and changing 15.82% at the moment leaves the stock 133.60% off its SMA200. DPRO registered 74.62% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 127.16%.

The stock witnessed a 70.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 305.36%, and is 31.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.36% over the week and 16.29% over the month.

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) has around 41 employees, a market worth around $106.64M and $7.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 189.17. Profit margin for the company is 23.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 354.00% and -40.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-67.20%).

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Draganfly Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/29/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.20% this year

Draganfly Inc. (DPRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 33.33M, and float is at 32.58M with Short Float at 0.93%.