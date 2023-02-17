Which Institutions Own Shares In HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA)?

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) is 9.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $164.47 and a high of $279.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HCA stock was last observed hovering at around $259.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.11%.

Currently trading at $263.15, the stock is 2.39% and 5.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.05 million and changing 1.59% at the moment leaves the stock 21.81% off its SMA200. HCA registered 8.56% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.92%.

The stock witnessed a 2.49% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.89%, and is 2.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.70% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has around 204000 employees, a market worth around $74.27B and $60.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.68 and Fwd P/E is 13.57. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.00% and -5.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 93.70% this year

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 285.96M, and float is at 210.77M with Short Float at 1.34%.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 30 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berres Jennifer, the company’s SVP & Chief Human Res. Officer. SEC filings show that Berres Jennifer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $255.23 per share for a total of $1.02 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7392.0 shares.

HCA Healthcare Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that RUTHERFORD BILL B (CFO and EVP) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $258.19 per share for $7.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 81632.0 shares of the HCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Reiner Deborah M (SVP – Mktg. & Communications) disposed off 7,941 shares at an average price of $257.61 for $2.05 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA).

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Health Systems Inc. (CYH) that is trading -43.38% down over the past 12 months and Tenet Healthcare Corporation (THC) that is -26.94% lower over the same period. Universal Health Services Inc. (UHS) is 11.00% up on the 1-year trading charts.