Which Institutions Own Shares In Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT)?

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: WPRT) is 54.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $2.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WPRT stock was last observed hovering at around $1.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is 12.56% and 26.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 5.26% at the moment leaves the stock 17.05% off its SMA200. WPRT registered -25.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.69%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 23.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.00%, and is 16.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.16% over the week and 7.36% over the month.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) has around 1797 employees, a market worth around $265.12M and $417.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.98% and -56.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Analyst Forecasts

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 257.00% this year

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 171.25M, and float is at 151.59M with Short Float at 1.58%.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (WPRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) that is trading 11.13% up over the past 12 months and Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is 21.19% higher over the same period. Magna International Inc. (MGA) is -29.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.