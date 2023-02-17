Who are the Institutional Holders in Align Technology Inc. (ALGN)?

Align Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) is 54.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $172.05 and a high of $529.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALGN stock was last observed hovering at around $338.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.22% off its average median price target of $342.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.02% off the consensus price target high of $375.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -71.67% lower than the price target low of $190.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $326.17, the stock is 9.76% and 33.09% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.98 million and changing -3.61% at the moment leaves the stock 33.94% off its SMA200. ALGN registered -38.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 17.47%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 32.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 53.19%, and is 1.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) has around 22540 employees, a market worth around $25.93B and $3.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.92 and Fwd P/E is 33.27. Profit margin for the company is 16.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.58% and -38.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.50%).

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.09M, and float is at 73.17M with Short Float at 2.87%.

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HOGAN JOSEPH M, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that HOGAN JOSEPH M bought 2,928 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $341.50 per share for a total of $1.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Align Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Morici John (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 587 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $341.84 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8204.0 shares of the ALGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 02, HOGAN JOSEPH M (President and CEO) acquired 10,600 shares at an average price of $188.58 for $2.0 million. The insider now directly holds 185,401 shares of Align Technology Inc. (ALGN).

Align Technology Inc. (ALGN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) that is 5.59% higher over the past 12 months. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) is -36.65% down on the 1-year trading charts.