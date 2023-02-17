Who are the Institutional Holders in Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA)?

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ: AXLA) is 119.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.16 and a high of $2.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AXLA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $0.72, the stock is 13.96% and 31.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20.99 million and changing 19.44% at the moment leaves the stock -51.84% off its SMA200. AXLA registered -59.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -72.73%.

The stock witnessed a 62.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.55%, and is 5.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.38% over the week and 14.45% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 344.17% and -75.09% from its 52-week high.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.80% this year

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 73.55M, and float is at 57.65M with Short Float at 2.19%.

Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hinshaw William, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Hinshaw William sold 16,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $1.56 per share for a total of $25027.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82012.0 shares.

Axcella Health Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 13 that Flagship Ventures Fund IV Gene (10% Owner) bought a total of 10,383,760 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 13 and was made at $1.64 per share for $17.03 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.1 million shares of the AXLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, Societe des Produits Nestle S. (10% Owner) acquired 3,658,536 shares at an average price of $1.64 for $6.0 million. The insider now directly holds 11,105,438 shares of Axcella Health Inc. (AXLA).