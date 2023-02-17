Who are the Institutional Holders in Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT)?

Editas Medicine Inc. (NASDAQ: EDIT) is 12.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.70 and a high of $21.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EDIT stock was last observed hovering at around $10.36 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.4%.

Currently trading at $9.96, the stock is 1.64% and 6.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.5 million and changing -3.86% at the moment leaves the stock -19.50% off its SMA200. EDIT registered -40.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.97%.

The stock witnessed a 22.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.68%, and is -0.70% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 6.69% over the month.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) has around 264 employees, a market worth around $703.87M and $25.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 29.27% and -53.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-34.90%).

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Analyst Forecasts

Editas Medicine Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -43.90% this year

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 68.74M, and float is at 68.43M with Short Float at 30.60%.

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ROBERTSON MICHELLE, the company’s EVP, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER. SEC filings show that ROBERTSON MICHELLE sold 4,287 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $9.67 per share for a total of $41435.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76243.0 shares.

Editas Medicine Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 13 that Eaton Bruce (EVP, CBO AND CTO) sold a total of 3,307 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 13 and was made at $9.67 per share for $31963.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 60983.0 shares of the EDIT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 13, Shearman Mark S (EVP, CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) disposed off 2,790 shares at an average price of $9.67 for $26966.0. The insider now directly holds 65,559 shares of Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT).

Editas Medicine Inc. (EDIT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Molecular Templates Inc. (MTEM) that is trading -81.84% down over the past 12 months.