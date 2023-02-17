Who are the Institutional Holders in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV)?

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) is 14.29% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.57 and a high of $3.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EVLV stock was last observed hovering at around $2.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $5.40 for the next 12 months. It is also 57.71% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -48.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.96, the stock is -2.52% and 1.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing -1.00% at the moment leaves the stock 6.32% off its SMA200. EVLV registered -23.12% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.90%.

The stock witnessed a 1.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -18.68%, and is -4.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 6.04% over the month.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has around 102 employees, a market worth around $432.28M and $41.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 88.54% and -25.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.20%).

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.30% this year

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 144.12M, and float is at 104.54M with Short Float at 2.92%.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Chitkara Anil, the company’s Founder & Chief Growth Officer. SEC filings show that Chitkara Anil sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $3.00 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.1 million shares.

Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that DeRosa Anthony John (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 1,102 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $2.37 per share for $2612.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1398.0 shares of the EVLV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, George Peter Gustav (President & CEO) disposed off 963 shares at an average price of $2.37 for $2282.0. The insider now directly holds 635,313 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV).