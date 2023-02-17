Who are the Institutional Holders in Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)?

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) is 9.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.09 and a high of $8.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PSEC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -17.38% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -17.38% lower than the price target low of $6.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.63, the stock is 1.31% and 4.23% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 3.58% off its SMA200. PSEC registered -8.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.22%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 3.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.79%, and is 2.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.43% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 95.38 and Fwd P/E is 8.29. Distance from 52-week low is 25.29% and -11.59% from its 52-week high.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) is a “Underweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Prospect Capital Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 399.43M, and float is at 291.07M with Short Float at 1.93%.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Van Dask Kristin Lea, the company’s CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO. SEC filings show that Van Dask Kristin Lea bought 4,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 11 at a price of $7.51 per share for a total of $31909.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58517.0 shares.

Prospect Capital Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 26 that Stark Eugene S (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 26 and was made at $6.55 per share for $13100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52000.0 shares of the PSEC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 07, Van Dask Kristin Lea (CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO) acquired 2,650 shares at an average price of $7.35 for $19478.0. The insider now directly holds 53,331 shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC).