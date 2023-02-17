Who are the Institutional Holders in Redwire Corporation (RDW)?

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) is 95.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.67 and a high of $8.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RDW stock was last observed hovering at around $3.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $3.87, the stock is 47.94% and 68.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.23 million and changing 2.38% at the moment leaves the stock 29.79% off its SMA200. RDW registered -32.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.70%.

The stock witnessed a 56.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 48.85%, and is 52.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 20.61% over the week and 10.60% over the month.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) has around 606 employees, a market worth around $241.33M and $147.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -80.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.74% and -55.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.70%).

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -291.80% this year

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 63.46M, and float is at 25.10M with Short Float at 6.63%.

Redwire Corporation (RDW) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Redwire Corporation (RDW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kornblatt M. David, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kornblatt M. David bought 1,328 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 16 at a price of $2.03 per share for a total of $2696.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 47436.0 shares.

Redwire Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 15 that Baliff Jonathan (Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 15 and was made at $2.04 per share for $24519.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.83 million shares of the RDW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 15, Kornblatt M. David (Director) acquired 6,172 shares at an average price of $2.03 for $12529.0. The insider now directly holds 46,108 shares of Redwire Corporation (RDW).