Who is the Top Investor In Evergy Inc. (EVRG)?

Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) is -3.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $54.12 and a high of $73.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EVRG stock was last observed hovering at around $61.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $66.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.26% off the consensus price target high of $72.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -7.04% lower than the price target low of $57.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.01, the stock is -0.54% and -1.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -0.55% at the moment leaves the stock -4.76% off its SMA200. EVRG registered -0.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.23%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.18%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 2.10% over the month.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) has around 4930 employees, a market worth around $13.80B and $5.70B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.61 and Fwd P/E is 16.69. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.73% and -16.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Analyst Forecasts

Evergy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.00% this year

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 229.90M, and float is at 229.03M with Short Float at 0.77%.

Evergy Inc. (EVRG) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Evergy Inc. (EVRG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lawrence Sandra AJ, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lawrence Sandra AJ sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $70.01 per share for a total of $28003.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 480.0 shares.

Evergy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Lawrence Sandra AJ (Director) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $69.98 per share for $27992.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 880.0 shares of the EVRG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Lawrence Sandra AJ (Director) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $69.79 for $27917.0. The insider now directly holds 1,280 shares of Evergy Inc. (EVRG).

Evergy Inc. (EVRG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading 0.80% up over the past 12 months and The Southern Company (SO) that is 1.29% higher over the same period. Dominion Energy Inc. (D) is -25.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.