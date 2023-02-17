Who is the Top Investor In Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS)?

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: NUS) is 3.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.95 and a high of $56.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NUS stock was last observed hovering at around $45.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.91% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -1.09% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -14.39% lower than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.47, the stock is 0.49% and 2.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.1 million and changing -4.21% at the moment leaves the stock 4.51% off its SMA200. NUS registered -12.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.45%.

The stock witnessed a 5.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.12%, and is 1.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.52% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) has around 4600 employees, a market worth around $2.17B and $2.38B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.82 and Fwd P/E is 14.88. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.12% and -23.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.00% this year

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.20M, and float is at 48.68M with Short Float at 4.41%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIPMAN ANDREW D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LIPMAN ANDREW D sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 23 at a price of $42.27 per share for a total of $42270.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65393.0 shares.

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that LIPMAN ANDREW D (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $40.75 per share for $40750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 66393.0 shares of the NUS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, NAPIERSKI RYAN S (President and CEO) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $38.45 for $0.96 million. The insider now directly holds 122,683 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS).

Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) that is trading -18.86% down over the past 12 months and Nature’s Sunshine Products Inc. (NATR) that is -46.18% lower over the same period. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) is -52.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.