Who is the Top Investor In Outset Medical Inc. (OM)?

Outset Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: OM) is -5.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.41 and a high of $48.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OM stock was last observed hovering at around $25.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.41% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 9.22% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.51, the stock is -13.01% and -6.84% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -2.43% at the moment leaves the stock 19.60% off its SMA200. OM registered -31.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.01%.

The stock witnessed a -9.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.50%, and is -14.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.80% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) has around 444 employees, a market worth around $1.19B and $111.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 114.81% and -49.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.40%).

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Outset Medical Inc. (OM) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Outset Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.90% this year

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 48.13M, and float is at 47.91M with Short Float at 10.13%.

Outset Medical Inc. (OM) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Outset Medical Inc. (OM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Trigg Leslie, the company’s Chair and CEO. SEC filings show that Trigg Leslie sold 3,015 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $24.36 per share for a total of $73445.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Outset Medical Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 16 that Vazquez Martin (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 1,931 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 16 and was made at $24.36 per share for $47042.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the OM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 16, Ahmed Nabeel (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 1,559 shares at an average price of $24.36 for $37980.0. The insider now directly holds 95,350 shares of Outset Medical Inc. (OM).