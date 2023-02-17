Who is the Top Investor In Tronox Holdings plc (TROX)?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE: TROX) is 14.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.09 and a high of $24.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TROX stock was last observed hovering at around $16.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54%.

Currently trading at $15.66, the stock is -5.98% and 2.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.53 million and changing -3.33% at the moment leaves the stock 3.27% off its SMA200. TROX registered -33.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.39%.

The stock witnessed a -3.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.38%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.31% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) has around 6500 employees, a market worth around $2.38B and $3.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.17 and Fwd P/E is 8.26. Profit margin for the company is 16.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.21% and -34.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.30%).

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.90% this year

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.55M, and float is at 114.54M with Short Float at 2.65%.

Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carlson Timothy C, the company’s SVP and CFO. SEC filings show that Carlson Timothy C bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $11.88 per share for a total of $59375.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Tronox Holdings plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Neuman Jeffrey N (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $11.89 per share for $47560.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the TROX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Carlson Timothy C (SVP and CFO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $15.86 for $79291.0. The insider now directly holds 329,326 shares of Tronox Holdings plc (TROX).