Who is the Top Investor In Velo3D Inc. (VLD)?

Velo3D Inc. (NYSE: VLD) is 97.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.28 and a high of $10.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VLD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.67% off the consensus price target high of $4.30 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -4.12% lower than the price target low of $3.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.54, the stock is 30.58% and 61.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.06 million and changing -3.54% at the moment leaves the stock 21.18% off its SMA200. VLD registered -52.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.03%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 66.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.43%, and is 8.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.35% over the week and 9.90% over the month.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) has around 193 employees, a market worth around $678.76M and $61.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 176.56% and -67.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.40%).

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Velo3D Inc. (VLD) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Velo3D Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.20% this year

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 185.56M, and float is at 158.43M with Short Float at 5.80%.

Velo3D Inc. (VLD) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Velo3D Inc. (VLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Buller Benyamin, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Buller Benyamin sold 32,198 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 16 at a price of $2.61 per share for a total of $84188.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.98 million shares.

Velo3D Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that McCombe William D. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 14,470 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $2.61 per share for $37835.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the VLD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 16, Youssef Renette (Chief Marketing Officer) disposed off 10,191 shares at an average price of $2.61 for $26646.0. The insider now directly holds 29,549 shares of Velo3D Inc. (VLD).