89bio Inc. (ETNB) Is Up 9.74% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

89bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ETNB) is 9.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.00 and a high of $15.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ETNB stock was last observed hovering at around $13.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.91% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -16.42% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.97, the stock is 7.98% and 20.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.8 million and changing 2.57% at the moment leaves the stock 104.61% off its SMA200. ETNB registered 178.29% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 169.17%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.85%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.55% over the week and 6.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 598.50% and -9.87% from its 52-week high.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for 89bio Inc. (ETNB) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.40, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

89bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.70% this year.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.25M, and float is at 46.17M with Short Float at 10.07%.

89bio Inc. (ETNB) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at 89bio Inc. (ETNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Martins Ryan,the company’sChief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Martins Ryan sold 1,480 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $14.41 per share for a total of $21327.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32868.0 shares.

89bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Martins Ryan (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 3,592 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $13.04 per share for $46848.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35368.0 shares of the ETNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 03, Martins Ryan (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 5,947 shares at an average price of $12.51 for $74397.0. The insider now directly holds 36,368 shares of 89bio Inc. (ETNB).