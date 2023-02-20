A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:AMRK Stock Is Going Next

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) is -6.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.71 and a high of $43.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMRK stock was last observed hovering at around $31.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.46% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.14% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 27.98% higher than the price target low of $45.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.41, the stock is -8.31% and -8.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.42% at the moment leaves the stock 1.59% off its SMA200. AMRK registered -8.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -6.06%.

The stock witnessed a -12.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.40%, and is 10.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.15% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) has around 384 employees, a market worth around $764.55M and $8.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.20 and Fwd P/E is 6.32. Profit margin for the company is 1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.69% and -24.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.80% this year.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 23.49M, and float is at 17.82M with Short Float at 1.64%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gjerdrum Thor,the company’sPresident. SEC filings show that Gjerdrum Thor sold 38 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $1520.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31770.0 shares.

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Gjerdrum Thor (President) sold a total of 1,584 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $40.08 per share for $63481.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 31770.0 shares of the AMRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Gjerdrum Thor (President) disposed off 4,082 shares at an average price of $40.00 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 31,770 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK).

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Enova International Inc. (ENVA) that is 13.82% higher over the past 12 months. United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) is -5.94% down on the 1-year trading charts.