ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Is Up 9.86% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE: ABM) is 9.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.68 and a high of $54.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ABM stock was last observed hovering at around $48.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.92% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 4.31% higher than the price target low of $51.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.80, the stock is 3.96% and 6.38% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 9.67% off its SMA200. ABM registered 13.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.68%.

The stock witnessed a 9.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.98%, and is 1.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.64% over the week and 2.08% over the month.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) has around 127000 employees, a market worth around $3.09B and $7.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.31 and Fwd P/E is 12.32. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.51% and -9.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ABM Industries Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 83.80% this year.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 66.50M, and float is at 65.41M with Short Float at 2.32%.

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) Insider Activity

A total of 81 insider transactions have happened at ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 38 and purchases happening 43 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CHIN DEAN A,the company’sSVP – Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that CHIN DEAN A sold 2,815 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $47.86 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19735.0 shares.

ABM Industries Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that CHIN DEAN A (SVP – Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 2,520 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $45.92 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22533.0 shares of the ABM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 25, CHIN DEAN A (SVP – Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,521 shares at an average price of $43.00 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 20,994 shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM).

ABM Industries Incorporated (ABM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) that is trading -14.09% down over the past 12 months and Cintas Corporation (CTAS) that is 17.31% higher over the same period. Rentokil Initial plc (RTO) is -11.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.