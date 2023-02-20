Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 13.24% Change This Year

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: AEIS) is 13.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.55 and a high of $101.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AEIS stock was last observed hovering at around $97.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $105.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.79% off the consensus price target high of $114.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 2.86% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $97.14, the stock is 1.68% and 5.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing -0.11% at the moment leaves the stock 14.76% off its SMA200. AEIS registered 9.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.89%.

The stock witnessed a 8.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.38%, and is 3.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 3.30% over the month.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $3.61B and $1.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.13 and Fwd P/E is 16.01. Profit margin for the company is 7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.80% and -3.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.20% this year.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.38M, and float is at 36.83M with Short Float at 5.05%.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Donikowski Tina,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Donikowski Tina sold 1,813 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 17 at a price of $94.27 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7955.0 shares.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Minnix Lanesha (Director) sold a total of 725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $75.81 per share for $54962.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4896.0 shares of the AEIS stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Inc. (AEIS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Azenta Inc. (AZTA) that is trading -47.23% down over the past 12 months and Entegris Inc. (ENTG) that is -36.86% lower over the same period. CVD Equipment Corporation (CVV) is 203.30% up on the 1-year trading charts.