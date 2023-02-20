Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:ALGT Stock Is Going Next

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is 47.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $62.94 and a high of $178.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ALGT stock was last observed hovering at around $100.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.32% off the consensus price target high of $126.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -20.96% lower than the price target low of $83.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.40, the stock is 9.42% and 25.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.36% at the moment leaves the stock 2.58% off its SMA200. ALGT registered -43.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.88%.

The stock witnessed a 23.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.44%, and is 10.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.34% over the week and 4.29% over the month.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) has around 5294 employees, a market worth around $1.91B and $2.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 697.22 and Fwd P/E is 10.89. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.52% and -43.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.40%).

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allegiant Travel Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 175.30% this year.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.92M, and float is at 15.58M with Short Float at 4.02%.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sheldon Scott,the company’sPresident and COO. SEC filings show that Sheldon Scott sold 7,304 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $96.71 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30745.0 shares.

Allegiant Travel Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that WILSON ROBERT PAUL III (EVP and CIO) sold a total of 1,980 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $100.98 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21647.0 shares of the ALGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Wilper Keny Frank (Interim COO) disposed off 503 shares at an average price of $98.03 for $49311.0. The insider now directly holds 6,627 shares of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT).

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -13.62% down over the past 12 months and Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) that is -18.60% lower over the same period. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -25.43% down on the 1-year trading charts.