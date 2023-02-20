Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) – The 70.78% Upside Potential Remains

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is -44.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.25 and a high of $17.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASPS stock was last observed hovering at around $5.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.78% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 70.78% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.26, the stock is -16.43% and -38.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.19 million and changing -1.31% at the moment leaves the stock -52.61% off its SMA200. ASPS registered -54.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -57.34%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -29.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.58%, and is -4.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.36% over the week and 11.41% over the month.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) has around 2024 employees, a market worth around $97.20M and $157.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.34 and Fwd P/E is 3.84. Profit margin for the company is 18.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.76% and -70.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 117.10% this year.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 16.09M, and float is at 9.36M with Short Float at 4.38%.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Deer Park Road Management Comp,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 400,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 14 at a price of $5.00 per share for a total of $2.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.24 million shares.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that Shepro William B (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $5.00 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.6 million shares of the ASPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, ALDRIDGE JOHN G JR (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $5.00 for $100000.0. The insider now directly holds 20,500 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS).

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) that is trading -2.03% down over the past 12 months and Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) that is -33.85% lower over the same period. Greystone Housing Impact Invest (GHI) is 3.66% up on the 1-year trading charts.