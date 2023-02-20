Analysts suggest Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) could spike -58.94% in a year

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE: EPAC) is 6.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.09 and a high of $27.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EPAC stock was last observed hovering at around $26.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -58.94% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -58.94% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.02, the stock is 2.99% and 6.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 22.71% off its SMA200. EPAC registered 53.61% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.77%.

The stock witnessed a 10.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.04%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 2.41% over the month.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) has around 2200 employees, a market worth around $1.53B and $579.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.64. Profit margin for the company is 3.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.93% and -2.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -52.90% this year.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 56.89M, and float is at 56.09M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Limberger Markus,the company’sEVP, Operations. SEC filings show that Limberger Markus sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 28 at a price of $16.19 per share for a total of $48557.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 21 that Limberger Markus (EVP, Operations) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 21 and was made at $17.51 per share for $52535.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3000.0 shares of the EPAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 29, Dillon Ricky T (EVP-Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,955 shares at an average price of $22.41 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 84,109 shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC).