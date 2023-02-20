Analysts suggest OFG Bancorp (OFG) could spike 17.5% in a year

OFG Bancorp (NYSE: OFG) is 7.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.39 and a high of $29.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OFG stock was last observed hovering at around $29.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.5% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 10.0% higher than the price target low of $33.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.70, the stock is 3.96% and 6.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.18 million and changing 1.89% at the moment leaves the stock 8.36% off its SMA200. OFG registered 4.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.64%.

The stock witnessed a 8.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.73%, and is 1.78% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 2.28% over the month.

OFG Bancorp (OFG) has around 2269 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $515.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.65 and Fwd P/E is 8.24. Profit margin for the company is 29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.77% and -0.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (30.60%).

OFG Bancorp (OFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for OFG Bancorp (OFG) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

OFG Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.40% this year.

OFG Bancorp (OFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 47.93M, and float is at 46.25M with Short Float at 1.15%.

OFG Bancorp (OFG) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at OFG Bancorp (OFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FERNANDEZ JOSE RAFAEL,the company’sCEO & Vice Chairperson BOD. SEC filings show that FERNANDEZ JOSE RAFAEL sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 07 at a price of $29.42 per share for a total of $0.29 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20152.0 shares.

OFG Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that FERNANDEZ JOSE RAFAEL (CEO & Vice Chairperson BOD) sold a total of 8,251 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $29.27 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 30152.0 shares of the OFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, FERNANDEZ JOSE RAFAEL (CEO & Vice Chairperson BOD) disposed off 6,749 shares at an average price of $29.65 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 38,403 shares of OFG Bancorp (OFG).

OFG Bancorp (OFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 0.65% up over the past 12 months and Cadence Bank (CADE) that is -15.45% lower over the same period. First BanCorp. (FBP) is -2.42% down on the 1-year trading charts.