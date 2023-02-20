Analysts suggest Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) could spike 18.13% in a year

Primoris Services Corporation (NASDAQ: PRIM) is 19.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.90 and a high of $27.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRIM stock was last observed hovering at around $25.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.13% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -31.0% lower than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $26.20, the stock is 1.40% and 10.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 2.14% at the moment leaves the stock 19.76% off its SMA200. PRIM registered -4.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.91%.

The stock witnessed a 5.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.94%, and is 3.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.33% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) has around 1925 employees, a market worth around $1.38B and $3.98B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.67 and Fwd P/E is 10.08. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.78% and -6.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Primoris Services Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.80% this year.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.18M, and float is at 52.30M with Short Float at 1.39%.

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cook Stephen C.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Cook Stephen C. sold 6,973 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 17 at a price of $20.75 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22447.0 shares.

Primoris Services Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that Moreno John F JR (CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $22.34 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12424.0 shares of the PRIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, King David Lee (Director) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $26.51 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 36,785 shares of Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM).

Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tutor Perini Corporation (TPC) that is trading -23.85% down over the past 12 months and MYR Group Inc. (MYRG) that is 1.93% higher over the same period. Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) is 44.79% up on the 1-year trading charts.