ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is 45.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.15 and a high of $103.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ARCB stock was last observed hovering at around $101.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57%.

Currently trading at $102.18, the stock is 12.64% and 25.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.22 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 29.58% off its SMA200. ARCB registered 13.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.26%.

The stock witnessed a 34.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.44%, and is 1.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 4.67% over the month.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $2.50B and $5.32B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.75 and Fwd P/E is 8.78. Profit margin for the company is 5.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.83% and -1.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.80%).

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ArcBest Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 196.40% this year.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 24.61M, and float is at 24.03M with Short Float at 5.65%.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Loe Daniel E,the company’sPres, Asl Log, Chf Yld Off. SEC filings show that Loe Daniel E sold 7,555 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $81.14 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26615.0 shares.

ArcBest Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that MCREYNOLDS JUDY R (Chairman, President & CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $88.77 per share for $2.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 55060.0 shares of the ARCB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, Stipp Janice E (Director) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $90.64 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 19,700 shares of ArcBest Corporation (ARCB).

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FedEx Corporation (FDX) that is -8.17% lower over the past 12 months. Saia Inc. (SAIA) is 2.95% up on the 1-year trading charts.