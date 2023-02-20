Are we looking at the next big move in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL)?

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: AMAL) is 5.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.05 and a high of $27.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMAL stock was last observed hovering at around $23.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.61% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.21% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -3.4% lower than the price target low of $23.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.30, the stock is 5.34% and 3.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.17 million and changing 2.57% at the moment leaves the stock 7.40% off its SMA200. AMAL registered 38.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.55%.

The stock witnessed a 6.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.34%, and is 5.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.21% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) has around 375 employees, a market worth around $737.26M and $258.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.29 and Fwd P/E is 7.26. Profit margin for the company is 24.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 51.40% and -11.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.20%).

Amalgamated Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.60% this year.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 30.67M, and float is at 26.69M with Short Float at 3.52%.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Searby Sean,the company’sEVP, Chief Operations Officer. SEC filings show that Searby Sean sold 4,564 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 30 at a price of $26.18 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2126.0 shares.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that Brown Sam D. (Executive VP) sold a total of 6,961 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $25.32 per share for $0.18 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1855.0 shares of the AMAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 03, Brown Sam D. (Executive VP) disposed off 1,339 shares at an average price of $25.01 for $33494.0. The insider now directly holds 8,816 shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL).

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -8.23% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -25.86% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -18.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.