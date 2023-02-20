Are we looking at the next big move in Prudential plc (PUK)?

Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) is 14.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.20 and a high of $34.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PUK stock was last observed hovering at around $31.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16%.

Currently trading at $31.55, the stock is -2.66% and 5.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.37 million and changing 0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 27.84% off its SMA200. PUK registered -5.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.52%.

The stock witnessed a -1.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.83%, and is 1.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 1.73% over the month.

Prudential plc (PUK) has around 14486 employees, a market worth around $43.86B and $1.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 70.27. Distance from 52-week low is 73.30% and -8.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

Prudential plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/20/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -11.90% this year.

Prudential plc (PUK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.37B, and float is at 1.37B with Short Float at 0.06%.

Prudential plc (PUK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PRUDENTIAL PLC,the company’s10% Owner. SEC filings show that PRUDENTIAL PLC sold 4,500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 03 at a price of $27.00 per share for a total of $121.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7.64 million shares.

Prudential plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that PRUDENTIAL PLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,200,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $40.79 per share for $171.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.14 million shares of the PUK stock.

Prudential plc (PUK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Aegon N.V. (AEG) that is trading -1.61% down over the past 12 months and Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC) that is -7.29% lower over the same period.