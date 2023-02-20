Are we looking at the next big move in Stellar Bancorp Inc. (STEL)?

Stellar Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: STEL) is 1.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.49 and a high of $36.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STEL stock was last observed hovering at around $29.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.58% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -2.76% lower than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $29.80, the stock is 3.84% and 2.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing 1.22% at the moment leaves the stock 0.31% off its SMA200. STEL registered -1.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.15%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.38%, and is 2.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Stellar Bancorp Inc. (STEL) has around 506 employees, a market worth around $1.57B and $323.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.67 and Fwd P/E is 9.59. Profit margin for the company is 11.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.91% and -17.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.50%).

Stellar Bancorp Inc. (STEL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stellar Bancorp Inc. (STEL) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stellar Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.30% this year.

Stellar Bancorp Inc. (STEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.95M, and float is at 46.05M with Short Float at 1.44%.

Stellar Bancorp Inc. (STEL) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at Stellar Bancorp Inc. (STEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 31 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Williams John E Jr,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Williams John E Jr bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $28.90 per share for a total of $14450.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 500.0 shares.

Stellar Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 08 that MARTINEZ GEORGE (Director) sold a total of 12,808 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 08 and was made at $29.94 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the STEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 07, MARTINEZ GEORGE (Director) disposed off 11,408 shares at an average price of $30.53 for $0.35 million. The insider now directly holds 197,455 shares of Stellar Bancorp Inc. (STEL).

Stellar Bancorp Inc. (STEL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -8.23% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -25.86% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -18.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.