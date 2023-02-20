Are we looking at the next big move in Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE)?

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE) is -17.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.00 and a high of $9.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FREE stock was last observed hovering at around $3.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 51.86% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.37, the stock is -10.89% and -14.43% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.46 million and changing 1.81% at the moment leaves the stock -30.75% off its SMA200. FREE registered -64.82% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.30%.

The stock witnessed a -24.61% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.30%, and is -0.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 5.30% over the month.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) has around 745 employees, a market worth around $140.26M and $532.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 116.21 and Fwd P/E is 11.35. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.33% and -64.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.50%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 100.20% this year.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 41.98M, and float is at 34.41M with Short Float at 5.70%.

Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Whole Earth Brands Inc. (FREE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by FOX TRISHA L,the company’sChief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that FOX TRISHA L sold 10,306 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 19 at a price of $5.97 per share for a total of $61527.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.