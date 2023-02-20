Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -16.79% Change This Year

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) is -16.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.81 and a high of $51.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARWR stock was last observed hovering at around $32.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.78% off its average median price target of $65.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.5% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -60.71% lower than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $33.75, the stock is -0.56% and -2.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.58 million and changing 2.37% at the moment leaves the stock -5.63% off its SMA200. ARWR registered -31.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.31%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -0.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.57%, and is 1.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 4.71% over the month.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has around 397 employees, a market worth around $3.66B and $278.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -55.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.89% and -33.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-45.70%).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) is a “Buy”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.00% this year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.04M, and float is at 103.30M with Short Float at 4.43%.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Waddill William D.,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Waddill William D. sold 3,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 09 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $96000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28950.0 shares.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 05 that O’Brien Patrick (COO and General Counsel) sold a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 05 and was made at $37.39 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.41 million shares of the ARWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 05, Hamilton James C (Chief Discovery/Trans Medicine) disposed off 13,803 shares at an average price of $37.40 for $0.52 million. The insider now directly holds 191,484 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR).

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS) that is trading 15.57% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is -4.08% lower over the same period. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (LGND) is -6.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.