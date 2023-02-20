Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Assurant Inc. (NYSE: AIZ) is 5.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $119.01 and a high of $194.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AIZ stock was last observed hovering at around $132.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53%.

Currently trading at $132.41, the stock is 0.45% and 2.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -12.66% off its SMA200. AIZ registered -20.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.92%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 5.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.29%, and is -0.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) has around 15600 employees, a market worth around $6.93B and $10.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.26 and Fwd P/E is 9.70. Profit margin for the company is 11.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.26% and -31.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Assurant Inc. (AIZ) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Assurant Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 53.72M, and float is at 52.33M with Short Float at 2.40%.

Assurant Inc. (AIZ) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Assurant Inc. (AIZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DiRienzo Dimitry,the company’sSVP, CAO, Controller. SEC filings show that DiRienzo Dimitry sold 525 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $131.68 per share for a total of $69133.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5881.0 shares.

Assurant Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Luthi Francesca (EVP, CAO) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $181.81 per share for $0.73 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11632.0 shares of the AIZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28, Lonergan Robert (EVP) disposed off 2,200 shares at an average price of $183.19 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 16,451 shares of Assurant Inc. (AIZ).

Assurant Inc. (AIZ): Who are the competitors?

Chubb Limited (CB) is 2.78% up on the 1-year trading charts.