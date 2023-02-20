Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 137.09% Change This Year

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (NASDAQ: ATCX) is 137.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.71 and a high of $13.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATCX stock was last observed hovering at around $12.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $12.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.6% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.33% higher than the price target low of $12.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.21, the stock is 24.49% and 68.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 68.82% off its SMA200. ATCX registered 13.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 40.34%.

The stock witnessed a 112.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 97.89%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.73% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) has around 3600 employees, a market worth around $477.04M and $599.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 48.84. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 159.24% and -10.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/15/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.30% this year.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 37.51M, and float is at 32.55M with Short Float at 1.68%.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jain Priya,the company’sChief Growth Officer. SEC filings show that Jain Priya bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $7.88 per share for a total of $23640.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35644.0 shares.

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Burns Kenneth Jerome JR (Chief Operating Officer) bought a total of 7,245 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $8.35 per share for $60496.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 43346.0 shares of the ATCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 18, Parnell Jonathan M. (Chief Strategy Officer) acquired 2,305 shares at an average price of $8.71 for $20077.0. The insider now directly holds 128,737 shares of Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX).