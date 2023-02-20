Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Avanos Medical Inc. (NYSE: AVNS) is 10.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.32 and a high of $35.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVNS stock was last observed hovering at around $30.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $29.95, the stock is -1.68% and 5.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 13.68% off its SMA200. AVNS registered -2.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.39%.

The stock witnessed a 4.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.55%, and is -0.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) has around 4555 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $795.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.88 and Fwd P/E is 17.80. Profit margin for the company is 5.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.02% and -16.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Avanos Medical Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 109.80% this year.

Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.60M, and float is at 45.76M with Short Float at 1.99%.

Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Avanos Medical Inc. (AVNS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times.