AVY Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Now

Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE: AVY) is 0.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $151.62 and a high of $204.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AVY stock was last observed hovering at around $182.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45% off its average median price target of $205.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.67% off the consensus price target high of $233.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -1.39% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $182.50, the stock is -1.74% and -1.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 0.25% at the moment leaves the stock 2.06% off its SMA200. AVY registered -1.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.52%.

The stock witnessed a -1.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.17%, and is 0.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) has around 36000 employees, a market worth around $14.74B and $9.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.81 and Fwd P/E is 17.25. Profit margin for the company is 8.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.37% and -10.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.70%).

Avery Dennison Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.60% this year.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 81.20M, and float is at 80.45M with Short Float at 2.02%.

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Anderson Anthony,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Anderson Anthony sold 816 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 13 at a price of $183.99 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558.0 shares.

Avery Dennison Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Sullivan Martha N. (Director) sold a total of 824 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $178.00 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16660.0 shares of the AVY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Anderson Anthony (Director) disposed off 2,800 shares at an average price of $178.82 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 1,374 shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY).

Avery Dennison Corporation (AVY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include 3M Company (MMM) that is trading -27.40% down over the past 12 months.