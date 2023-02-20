Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Looks Ready for Growth Despite 31.45% Change This Year

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) is 31.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.91 and a high of $55.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AX stock was last observed hovering at around $49.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.97% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -4.67% lower than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.24, the stock is 5.78% and 19.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.23 million and changing 1.15% at the moment leaves the stock 26.76% off its SMA200. AX registered -10.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.76%.

The stock witnessed a 25.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.01%, and is 3.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.57% over the week and 3.28% over the month.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has around 1335 employees, a market worth around $3.00B and $847.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.72 and Fwd P/E is 9.43. Profit margin for the company is 30.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.16% and -9.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.40%).

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axos Financial Inc. (AX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axos Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.50% this year.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.00M, and float is at 53.52M with Short Float at 3.96%.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Insider Activity

A total of 71 insider transactions have happened at Axos Financial Inc. (AX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Micheletti Andrew J,the company’sEVP, Finance. SEC filings show that Micheletti Andrew J sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 31 at a price of $47.91 per share for a total of $0.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.52 million shares.

Axos Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 15 that PITTERS RON (SVP, Head of Axos Securities) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 15 and was made at $42.54 per share for $85080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11315.0 shares of the AX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Nick Mosich (Director) disposed off 4,500 shares at an average price of $40.58 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 77,694 shares of Axos Financial Inc. (AX).