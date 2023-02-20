Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) Is Up 10.33% in 2023 With Lots of Room to Run

Badger Meter Inc. (NYSE: BMI) is 10.33% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.20 and a high of $123.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BMI stock was last observed hovering at around $120.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $120.29, the stock is 1.93% and 5.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.16% at the moment leaves the stock 22.13% off its SMA200. BMI registered 14.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.41%.

The stock witnessed a 7.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.02%, and is 1.30% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.04% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) has around 1837 employees, a market worth around $3.55B and $565.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 53.13 and Fwd P/E is 43.04. Profit margin for the company is 11.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.33% and -2.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.90% this year.

Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.22M, and float is at 29.09M with Short Float at 3.50%.

Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BERGUM WILLIAM R A,the company’sVP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary. SEC filings show that BERGUM WILLIAM R A sold 2,362 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $96.40 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11861.0 shares.

Badger Meter Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 07 that Stoll Kimberly K (VP-Sales & Marketing) sold a total of 223 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 07 and was made at $95.42 per share for $21279.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4413.0 shares of the BMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 07, GOMEZ GREGORY M (VP-Flow Instrumentation) disposed off 223 shares at an average price of $95.42 for $21279.0. The insider now directly holds 14,141 shares of Badger Meter Inc. (BMI).

Badger Meter Inc. (BMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -10.88% down over the past 12 months and IDEX Corporation (IEX) that is 21.59% higher over the same period. Chart Industries Inc. (GTLS) is 7.69% up on the 1-year trading charts.