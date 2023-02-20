Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) on Track to Reach $73.50 in a Year

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) is -2.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.15 and a high of $88.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BOH stock was last observed hovering at around $76.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $73.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.47% off the consensus price target high of $83.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -15.11% lower than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $75.97, the stock is -1.10% and -1.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -0.20% at the moment leaves the stock -2.10% off its SMA200. BOH registered -13.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.96%.

The stock witnessed a -1.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.22%, and is -0.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.55% over the week and 1.99% over the month.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) has around 2056 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $597.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.87 and Fwd P/E is 15.05. Profit margin for the company is 38.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.30% and -13.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.20%).

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is a “Hold”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/24/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.10% this year.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 39.57M, and float is at 39.24M with Short Float at 7.82%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HO PETER S,the company’sChairman, CEO and President. SEC filings show that HO PETER S sold 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $76.40 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 10 that HO PETER S (Chairman, CEO and President) sold a total of 5,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 10 and was made at $79.30 per share for $0.44 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the BOH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, HO PETER S (Chairman, CEO and President) disposed off 5,500 shares at an average price of $81.67 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 239,181 shares of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH).

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) that is trading -21.84% down over the past 12 months and Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) that is -7.89% lower over the same period. Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) is -9.87% down on the 1-year trading charts.