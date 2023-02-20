Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Barings BDC Inc. (NYSE: BBDC) is 7.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.89 and a high of $11.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBDC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07%.

Currently trading at $8.73, the stock is 0.34% and 1.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -5.64% off its SMA200. BBDC registered -20.27% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.83%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.00%, and is 0.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.48% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 36.37 and Fwd P/E is 7.73. Distance from 52-week low is 10.65% and -20.78% from its 52-week high.

Barings BDC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.70% this year.

Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 108.83M, and float is at 108.29M with Short Float at 0.35%.

Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BYERS STEPHEN R,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that BYERS STEPHEN R bought 466 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $8.55 per share for a total of $3984.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20019.0 shares.

Barings BDC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that BYERS STEPHEN R (Director) bought a total of 236 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $9.27 per share for $2188.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18121.0 shares of the BBDC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, BYERS STEPHEN R (Director) acquired 1,850 shares at an average price of $10.38 for $19194.0. The insider now directly holds 17,885 shares of Barings BDC Inc. (BBDC).