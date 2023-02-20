Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) up 1.37% since start of the year

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (NYSE: BHLB) is 1.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.62 and a high of $31.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BHLB stock was last observed hovering at around $30.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $32.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.4% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -68.39% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.31, the stock is 0.14% and 1.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 7.44% off its SMA200. BHLB registered -3.04% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 0.83%.

The stock witnessed a 7.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.50%, and is -1.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.72% over the week and 2.22% over the month.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) has around 1300 employees, a market worth around $1.35B and $387.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.98 and Fwd P/E is 11.89. Profit margin for the company is 32.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.32% and -4.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.30%).

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 123.40% this year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 44.70M, and float is at 42.94M with Short Float at 4.50%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Prescott Wm Gordon,the company’sEVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Prescott Wm Gordon bought 16 shares of the company’s common stock on May 31 at a price of $26.00 per share for a total of $416.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1196.0 shares.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Zaitzeff Michael (Director) sold a total of 1,274,279 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $24.70 per share for $31.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BHLB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Hughes William H III (Director) acquired 40 shares at an average price of $25.16 for $1006.0. The insider now directly holds 3,147 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB).

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc. (BHLB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hingham Institution for Savings (HIFS) that is trading -22.01% down over the past 12 months and Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB) that is 8.32% higher over the same period. Brookline Bancorp Inc. (BRKL) is -22.98% down on the 1-year trading charts.