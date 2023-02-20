Berry Corporation (BRY) – The 25.67% Upside Potential Remains

Berry Corporation (NASDAQ: BRY) is 11.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.10 and a high of $11.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BRY stock was last observed hovering at around $9.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.29% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are -11.5% lower than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.92, the stock is -2.86% and 5.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.84 million and changing -3.67% at the moment leaves the stock 5.89% off its SMA200. BRY registered 9.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.42%.

The stock witnessed a -1.00% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.94%, and is -5.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.50% over the month.

Berry Corporation (BRY) has around 1224 employees, a market worth around $655.71M and $931.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.95 and Fwd P/E is 5.76. Profit margin for the company is 20.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.12% and -21.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.50%).

Berry Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 94.10% this year.

Berry Corporation (BRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 78.04M, and float is at 75.64M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Berry Corporation (BRY) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Berry Corporation (BRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shourie Rajath,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Shourie Rajath bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $7.71 per share for a total of $77094.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Berry Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 14 that Shourie Rajath (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 14 and was made at $7.81 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the BRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 13, Shourie Rajath (Director) acquired 20,000 shares at an average price of $7.82 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 20,000 shares of Berry Corporation (BRY).

Berry Corporation (BRY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 42.03% up over the past 12 months and Chevron Corporation (CVX) that is 21.26% higher over the same period. Shell plc (SHEL) is 12.25% up on the 1-year trading charts.