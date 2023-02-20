Cepton Inc. (CPTN): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:CPTN Stock Is Going Next

Cepton Inc. (NASDAQ: CPTN) is -6.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.01 and a high of $80.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CPTN stock was last observed hovering at around $1.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 40.5% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.19, the stock is -3.62% and -4.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.16 million and changing -3.25% at the moment leaves the stock -30.33% off its SMA200. CPTN registered -87.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.85%.

The stock witnessed a 0.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.23%, and is 0.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) has around 151 employees, a market worth around $193.42M and $7.13M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.18. Distance from 52-week low is 17.82% and -98.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (43.80%).

Cepton Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.70% this year.

The shares outstanding are 155.69M, and float is at 58.12M with Short Float at 2.95%.

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Cepton Inc. (CPTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pei Jun,the company’sCEO and President. SEC filings show that Pei Jun sold 10,836 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 14 at a price of $1.75 per share for a total of $18963.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28.78 million shares.

Cepton Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 11 that Pei Jun (CEO and President) sold a total of 55,202 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 11 and was made at $1.84 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 28.8 million shares of the CPTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 10, Pei Jun (CEO and President) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $1.78 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 28,850,306 shares of Cepton Inc. (CPTN).