Check out this: Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) could be on the verge of a big rally

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is 18.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $142.71 and a high of $198.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AYI stock was last observed hovering at around $193.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.97% off its average median price target of $193.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.47% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -9.12% lower than the price target low of $180.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $196.41, the stock is 4.76% and 10.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing 1.54% at the moment leaves the stock 13.29% off its SMA200. AYI registered 5.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.14%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 13.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.28%, and is 4.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.35% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) has around 13200 employees, a market worth around $6.25B and $4.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.92 and Fwd P/E is 13.59. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.63% and -1.23% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.50%).

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Acuity Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.40% this year.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 32.31M, and float is at 31.96M with Short Float at 3.54%.

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HOLCOM KAREN J,the company’sSVP & Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that HOLCOM KAREN J sold 4,238 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $174.51 per share for a total of $0.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16856.0 shares.

Acuity Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 11 that GOLDMAN BARRY R (SVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 2,211 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 11 and was made at $174.31 per share for $0.39 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5791.0 shares of the AYI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 28, O’Shaughnessy Laura (Director) acquired 575 shares at an average price of $174.54 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 1,479 shares of Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI).

Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is trading 11.71% up over the past 12 months and Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is 11.60% higher over the same period.