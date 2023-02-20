Check out this: Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) could be on the verge of a big rally

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (NYSE: AMR) is 16.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $80.45 and a high of $180.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMR stock was last observed hovering at around $172.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.79% off its average median price target of $201.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.84% off the consensus price target high of $202.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 15.0% higher than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $170.01, the stock is 3.78% and 9.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.24 million and changing -1.61% at the moment leaves the stock 14.95% off its SMA200. AMR registered 106.44% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.60%.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.26%, and is 7.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 3.83% over the month.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) has around 3620 employees, a market worth around $2.68B and $4.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.18 and Fwd P/E is 4.50. Profit margin for the company is 36.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.33% and -5.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.50%).

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 215.20% this year.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 17.12M, and float is at 13.00M with Short Float at 4.23%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stetson David J.,the company’sChief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Stetson David J. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 24 at a price of $166.68 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75739.0 shares.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 that Fessenden Elizabeth Anne (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 and was made at $145.38 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4567.0 shares of the AMR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, Vogel Scott D. (Director) disposed off 2,500 shares at an average price of $135.46 for $0.34 million. The insider now directly holds 47,327 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. (AMR).