Check out this: PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) could be on the verge of a big rally

PROS Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PRO) is 13.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.08 and a high of $35.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PRO stock was last observed hovering at around $28.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $34.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.84% off the consensus price target high of $51.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.69% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.62, the stock is 2.92% and 10.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.88% at the moment leaves the stock 9.50% off its SMA200. PRO registered -14.38% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.39%.

The stock witnessed a 16.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.56%, and is 1.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.38% over the week and 5.11% over the month.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) has around 1545 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $276.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -33.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.72% and -21.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.80%).

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PROS Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.00% this year.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 45.31M, and float is at 40.36M with Short Float at 6.80%.

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cook Scott William,the company’sSr.VP,Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Cook Scott William sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $30.31 per share for a total of $90930.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41833.0 shares.

PROS Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Petersen Greg (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $25.76 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the PRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13, WILLIAMS TIMOTHY V (Director) disposed off 2,194 shares at an average price of $24.91 for $54653.0. The insider now directly holds 115,986 shares of PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO).

PROS Holdings Inc. (PRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -19.25% down over the past 12 months and Oracle Corporation (ORCL) that is 10.22% higher over the same period. MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) is -32.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.