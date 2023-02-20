Check out this: Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) could be on the verge of a big rally

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) is 14.87% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.68 and a high of $7.21 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QUOT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.2% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -40.71% lower than the price target low of $2.80 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.94, the stock is -0.10% and 12.04% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 26.59% off its SMA200. QUOT registered -41.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 70.56%.

The stock witnessed a 20.86% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.08%, and is 1.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 5.06% over the month.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) has around 1162 employees, a market worth around $389.82M and $364.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 134.52% and -45.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quotient Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.70% this year.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.39M, and float is at 87.66M with Short Float at 1.52%.

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 27 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reece Joseph E,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that Reece Joseph E bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 15 at a price of $3.11 per share for a total of $31092.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Quotient Technology Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 29 that GESSOW ANDREW J (Director) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 29 and was made at $3.00 per share for $45000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.4 million shares of the QUOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 18, Raskin Scott David (President) disposed off 25,831 shares at an average price of $3.11 for $80394.0. The insider now directly holds 1,167,587 shares of Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT).

Quotient Technology Inc. (QUOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is trading -19.76% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -31.50% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -20.16% down on the 1-year trading charts.