Check out this: Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) could be on the verge of a big rally

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: WTFC) is 9.49% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.13 and a high of $103.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WTFC stock was last observed hovering at around $92.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.52% off its average median price target of $108.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.37% off the consensus price target high of $124.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 2.59% higher than the price target low of $95.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $92.54, the stock is 0.64% and 5.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.57% at the moment leaves the stock 6.99% off its SMA200. WTFC registered -11.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.28%.

The stock witnessed a 9.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.34%, and is -1.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.81% over the week and 2.03% over the month.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) has around 5239 employees, a market worth around $5.61B and $1.75B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.57 and Fwd P/E is 8.55. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.56% and -10.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.20%).

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) is a “Buy”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wintrust Financial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.00% this year.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 60.74M, and float is at 59.93M with Short Float at 1.48%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KENNEY BRIAN A,the company’sDirector. SEC filings show that KENNEY BRIAN A bought 6,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 16 at a price of $92.23 per share for a total of $0.61 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6600.0 shares.

Wintrust Financial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that WASHINGTON ALEX E III (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $93.29 per share for $93290.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12930.0 shares of the WTFC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, ZIDAR THOMAS P (EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT) disposed off 6,469 shares at an average price of $86.64 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 36,263 shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC).

Wintrust Financial Corporation (WTFC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Busey Corporation (BUSE) that is trading -11.25% down over the past 12 months and Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) that is 19.16% higher over the same period.